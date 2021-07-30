Julia Montes makes TV comeback, joins Coco Martin in 'Ang Probinsyano'

MANILA (UPDATED) -- Julia Montes is making a television comeback as the newest leading lady of Coco Martin in the sixth year of the action-drama series "Ang Probinsyano."

This was confirmed by producer Dreamscape Entertainment on Friday as it released a photo of Montes attending the show's conference and pictorial that happened inside the ABS-CBN compound.



The popular tandem's TV reunion is finally happening after years of clamor from fans to get them back together. Martin and Montes were first paired in the 2012 phenomenal TV drama "Walang Hanggan."

Their last TV project together was in 2015 for "Wansapanataym's Yamishita's Treasures."

Montes has long been rumored to be romantically involved with Martin, although they have neither confirmed nor denied the issue.

Aside from Montes, "Ang Probinsyano" will also introduce new characters to be played by screen veterans Tommy Abuel, Rosanna Roces, and Vangie Labalan. Marela Torre, Joseph Marco, Michael Flores, Chai Fonacier, and Elora Españo are also joining the hit series.

"Ang Probinsyano," the TV adaptation of "King of Action" Fernando Poe Jr.'s 1997 movie, is marking its sixth year this September.

It has marked many milestones together over the years, from when it became the country’s consistent No. 1 TV series since 2015 until it migrated fully to digital in July 2020.

Fans continue to watch the action-packed show on Kapamilya Online Live on Facebook and YouTube, where it has repeatedly shattered its own record in terms of live concurrent viewership. In 2020, "Ang Probinsyano" also became the first Pinoy teleserye on the video-streaming site.

Aside from Filipinos, more people worldwide are also able to watch Cardo's story through The Filipino Channel and Netflix, and its airing in Myanmar, Laos, Vietnam, Thailand, and 41 counties in Africa.

