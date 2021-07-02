Julia Montes finally admits she's in love

MANILA -- After years of silence about her personal life, actress Julia Montes finally admitted that she is in love.

The actress made the revelation in an interview with G3 San Diego for Mega Entertainment's latest issue, released July 1.

Asked directly if she's in love, Montes replied: "Yes."

The actress, who did not mention the name of her boyfriend, also said it was a mutual decision to keep their relationship private.

“Hndi ko kasi siya sasabihing secret. We just chose this path kasi we both believe na ‘Ang atin, atin. Pumasok tayo sa trabahong ‘to na magulo. Huwag na nating paguluhin pati ‘yung atin.’”

Montes is the rumored girlfriend of actor Coco Martin.

Just last March, the two were spotted leaving Caticlan Airport together after photos and videos of the two stars surfaced on social media.

Montes has long been rumored to be romantically involved with Martin although they have neither confirmed nor denied the issue.

In the MEGA interview, Montes stressed that it was also her personal choice to keep silent as her way to protect her love life.

“Personal choice namin ‘yun. And for us kasi talaga, naniniwala kami ‘pag ano kasing nandiyan, sisirain. ‘Pag hindi kayo, ‘pag magka-love team kayo, gustong maging kayo. ‘Pag kayo, pagsisirain kayo. So, might as well, “O, anong alam niyo?’ Okay, kung anong alam niyo, okay po. ‘Yun na lang,” she said.



And if he asks her to marry him tomorrow? “Yes, of course! ... I will not protect it naman if hindi," she said.



In the interview, Montes also shared her feelings about being in love.

“Siguro ‘yun pala ‘yung pakiramdam na inaalagaan ka naman. Hindi lang ikaw ‘yung nagbibigay ng love. Meron ka nang nare-receive na love. Mas naging expressive ako. Mas expressive ako sa mga bagay, sa emotions, especially when it comes to the aspect of love. ’Yung ‘I miss you,’ ‘I love you,’ ‘yung hindi na ako nahihiya to take care of somebody. Dati kasi meron pang, ‘Baka isipin naman masyado akong ano.’ Or sa family ko, minsan dahil nakalakihan namin na hindi kami sweet, ngayon mas sweet ako dahil sa love. So, ang laki ng difference,” she said.

