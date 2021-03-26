Netizen spotted Coco Martin, Julia Montes leaving Boracay together

Coco Martin and Julia Montes pose for a photo with airport staff in Caticlan on March 25. Ninz Magbanua



Rumored couple Coco Martin and Julia Montes were spotted leaving Caticlan Airport together after photos and videos of the two stars surfaced on social media.

Netizen Ninz Magbanua uploaded on Facebook video greetings from Martin and Montes as they were about to board the aircraft.

Magbanua also shared with ABS-CBN News a photo of airport personnel with the actress and the “Ang Probinsyano” star, confirming that they were indeed together on the island.

Video taken by Ninz Magbanua

Photos of the rumored couple have been spreading on social media after they were reportedly spotted arriving together in Boracay last weekend.

Montes has long been rumored to be romantically involved with Martin although they have neither confirmed nor denied the issue.

Last month, Montes took to Instagram to express her support for Martin's movie "Love or Money" with Angelica Panganiban.

Fans and followers of Montes and Martin expressed their excitement as the actress continued to show her support for Martin.

Last November, Montes also greeted the actor on his birthday. Without saying anything else, the actress simply captioned her post with emojis of a birthday gift, a heart and a birthday cake.

