'Manila Boy o Probinsyano?' Julia Montes undergoes lie detector test for fun in vlog

MANILA -- Actress Julia Montes shared her ideal man as she underwent lie detector test for the vlog of her close friend, Dimple Romana's husband, Boyet Ahmee.

In the funny video, Montes put her hand on a polygraph device that supposedly senses one's pulse to indicate whether she is telling the truth or not. If the device determines the subject is lying, she will get a light electric shock.

It was a fun-filled experience for Montes as she failed all five questions, including whether she preferred "lalaking nakasando or leather jacket" and "Manila boy or Probinsyano."

"Ang moral lesson nito ay huwag kayo basta-basta naniniwala sa laruan," Ahmee said.

"Kung ayaw niyong masira ang relasyon niyo," Montes added.

Montes has long been rumored to be romantically involved with actor-director Coco Martin, the lead star of ABS-CBN hit series "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano."

Early this month, Montes took to Instagram to express her support for Martin's upcoming movie "Love or Money" with Angelica Panganiban.

Fans and followers of Montes and Martin expressed their excitement as the actress continue to show her support for Martin.

Last November, Montes also greeted the actor on his birthday. Without saying anything else, the actress simply captioned her post with emojis of a birthday gift, a heart and a birthday cake.

Montes has yet to make her showbiz comeback but she has been using her platform to show support for her fellow actors, including Martin.

Every time she posts anything that’s related to Martin, fans are sent abuzz because they love how she still makes an effort to support her rumored boyfriend.



In previous interviews, Montes neither confirmed nor denied that she is in a relationship with Martin. The actor, likewise, has evaded questions about the real score between them.

Montes and Martin were first paired in the 2012 series “Walang Hanggan.”

