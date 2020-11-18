LOOK: Paulina Sotto's daughter gets baptized

MANILA – The daughter of Paulina Sotto with her husband, Jed Llanes has been baptized.

Sotto, the daughter of veteran comedian and TV host Vic Sotto with former partner Angela Luz, shared photos and a clip of her baby Sachi Brielle’s baptism on Instagram.



"Welcome to the Christian world, my Sachi Brielle," Sotto wrote in the caption.

The baptism came just a week after Sotto celebrated her 29th birthday.

"Blessed to be spending my 29th birthday taking care of our sweet baby girl. Can’t ask for anything more," she wrote.

Paulina gave birth to baby Sachi last September 7.

"I honestly can’t believe I got through this little girl’s birth. But I did, and here she is — absolutely perfect (and kinda chubby). Welcome to the world my Sachi Brielle," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "Mommy is a little traumatized but you were worth it."

Sotto and Llanes have been married for three years.

