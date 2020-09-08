LOOK: Vic Sotto's daughter Paulina gives birth to baby girl

MANILA — Paulina Sotto, the daughter of comedian and TV host Vic Sotto, introduced her newborn baby girl with her husband, Jed Llanes.

According to Sotto, she gave birth to Sachi Brielle at 6:14 p.m. on Monday, September 7. The baby weighed 8 lbs.

"I honestly can’t believe I got through this little girl’s birth. But I did, and here she is — absolutely perfect (and kinda chubby). Welcome to the world my Sachi Brielle," she wrote on Instagram. "Mommy is a little traumatized but you were worth it."

Paulina is Sotto's daughter with former partner Angela Luz.

She and Llanes have been married for three years.