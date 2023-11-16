Photo courtesy: Sofia Vergara/Instagram

It’s a reunion we want!

The beloved cast of American TV sitcom 'Modern Family' reunited three years after the show concluded.

In an Instagram post, Colombian-American actress Sofia Vergara, who played Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in the sitcom, shared photos of the cast's "first" family reunion.

“So lucky to have worked with this people for 11 years ❤️. I love and miss u all guys!!!,” the 51-year-old actress said in the caption.

The reunion featured familiar faces, including Ed O’Neill and Rico Rodriguez, who portrayed Vergara’s onscreen family in the sitcom.

Julie Bowen, Sarah Hyland, and Nolan Gould, representing the Dunphy family, were also present, along with Ariel Winter, Eric Stonestreet, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons.

The only cast member who appeared missing at the gathering was Ty Burrel, who played Phil Dunphy in Modern Family. The cast made sure to include the beloved fun dad by bringing along his portrait.

“We miss u Ty!! ❤️❤️❤️,” said Vergara.