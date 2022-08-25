'Modern Family' cast reunites for Sarah Hyland's wedding

The stars of Emmy-winning TV sitcom "Modern Family" reunited for the wedding of Sarah Hyland.

In an Instagram post, Sofia Vergara posed with co-stars Ariel Winter, Julie Bowen, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Nolan Gould.

"I luv this gang so much!!! Last weekend was amazing!!" Vergara said in the caption.

Ferguson officiated the wedding of Hyland with Wells Adams. Hyland, who plays the role of Haley Dunphy, was the niece of Fergurson on the show.

"I had the best seat in the house for this stunner of a wedding. What an honor to marry my two dear friends @sarahhyland & @wellsadams. I couldn't be happier for you love bugs. I also do Bar Mitzvahs," Ferguson, who played Mitchell Pritchett, said in the caption.

"Modern Family" has captured audiences with its fresh takes on family issues and has won 22 Emmy Awards. It ran for 10 seasons.

