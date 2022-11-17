Photos from Denise Laurel's social media account

MANILA – Actress Denise Laurel warned her social media followers against an account pretending to be her online.

On Twitter, Laurel shared a screenshot of a certain “Denise_Laurel” account on Telegram which uses her picture.

According to the actress, it is not her Telegram account.

“This person hiding behind the keyboard pretending to be on Telegram and YouTube sending horrible messages under my name. Imposter,” she said in the tweet.

WARNING THIS PERSON IS NOT ME pic.twitter.com/PHrpzC9c75 — denise sanz laurel (@D_laurel) November 15, 2022

While the actress appeared to be shying away from the limelight, she opened up about being single in a recent interview with Star Magic Inside News.

Laurel said she enjoys spending her time and energy on herself and her son.

"Right now, I love being by myself. Less stress, less hassle, less worrying about juggling so much of my time. Really enjoying every bit of my creativity na petiks lang ako sa time ko," she said.

Laurel previously dated basketball player Sol Mercado.

She recently returned to acting as part of ABS-CBN's adaptation of the Korean series "Flower of Evil."

RELATED VIDEO