Denise Laurel on why she chooses to stay single

MANILA -- Actress Denise Laurel said she is currently happy with her single life.

In an interview with Star Magic's "Inside News," Laurel said she enjoys spending all of her time and energy on herself and her son.

"Right now, I love being by myself. Less stress, less hassle, less worrying about joggling so much of my time. Really enjoying every bit of my creativity na petiks lang ako sa time ko," she said.

"I can go with my own flow. I can enjoy and take care of my son the way I want to. I can be myself without any judgment. So I'm so happy just being single. God, ayaw ko na ng sakit na ulo," she added in jest.

Laurel admitted that while she has always been independent, she does tend to "give everything that I've got into a relationship."

And while she would rather not date anyone for now, she is not closing any doors.

"Well, I'm not God. So if God wants me to be with somebody, yeah, sure. But feeling ko I am so cool by myself, like I don't need anyone or anything," she said.

"Of course, I'm so thankful for my family and friends. If God wants, gagawan niya talaga ng paraan kahit ayaw ko. Pero for now, no," she stressed.

Laurel is known to have previously dated basketball player Sol Mercado, who is now engaged to former beauty queen Sandra Lemonon.

She recently returned to acting as part of ABS-CBN's adaptation of the Korean series "Flower of Evil."