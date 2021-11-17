MANILA -- Actress-singer Maris Racal shared that writing empowering songs has helped her to overcome her self-doubt.

In Star Magic's Inside News on Tuesday night, Racal shared that writing songs is her way to inspire other people.

"Yun pong mga song ko I like to empower people. I like to inspire them because that is also something that I need. So I write songs na isinusulat ko rin po for myself, para ma-inspire rin po ako or ma-uplift or basically what I am experiencing at the moment and what words I want to hear at that moment," Racal said.

"So isinusulat ko siya. So lahat ng listeners na who are going through the same thing, 'yun po 'yung go-to song nila if ever na malungkot sila," Racal added.

Last September, Racal returned to the music scene with the release of a new single "Asa Naman," which was co-produced again by Balcony Entertainment, owned by the actress’ boyfriend Rico Blanco, and Sony Music Philippines.

The same music labels co-produced her last song “Ate Sandali” which was released in June.

In Star Magic's video, Racal also shared her advice to aspiring content creators.

"Someday you're going to find your courage and your light to start things. Ang nag-start lang sa akin is stop doubting yourself. At saka 'yung iniisip mo na negative things na mangyayari sa anumang gusto mong gawin they don't exist yet. Hindi pa sila nangyayari so huwag mong pangunahan 'yung gusto mong mangyari," said Racal, who now has over 941,000 subscribers on YouTube.

"Just do what you want to do, create content na kung ano ang gusto mo. And also i-test mo rin kung ano ang gusto ng tao na mapanood from you," added Racal, who is also known for her videos on Tiktok and Twitter.

