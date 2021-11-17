Home  >  Entertainment

LOOK: Official posters of Gonzaga sisters' movie ‘The ExorSis’ released

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 17 2021 03:13 PM | Updated as of Nov 17 2021 10:19 PM

MANILA – The official movie posters for the upcoming film "The ExorSis" starring Gonzaga sisters Toni and Alex have been released.

The two posters of the horror-comedy film, which is an official entry to this year's Metro Manila Film Festival, were uploaded by production outfit TinCan Films on social media. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TINCAN (@tincanfilmsph)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TINCAN (@tincanfilmsph)

In their respective Instagram accounts, the celebrity sisters invited their fans to support their project as they uploaded the film's official posters.

"Yehey! We made it to this year’s MMFF! See you sa Pasko!" Toni wrote.

"Mga sissss!! Deserve ninyong tumawa ng natatakot ngayong Pasko. Balik sine na tayo! Ito na #TheExorSis. December 25 sa mga sinehan!" Alex wrote, as she congratulate the film's director Fifth Solomon.

"The ExorSis" also stars Dennis Padilla, Kat Galang, Joel Saracho, Tess Antonio, Kedebon Colim, Isay Alvarez and Melai Cantiveros.

