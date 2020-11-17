Star Music releases top 12 songs of Himig 2020

MANILA -- ABS-CBN's Star Music has released the Top 12 songs of Himig 2020, marking the 11th edition of the songwriting competition.

The songs were carefully selected for representing OPM’s diversity and showcasing the power of music through the words masterfully written by budding Pinoy songwriters.

“Idol Philippines” champion Zephanie rendered a heartrending performance to a song about unrequited love “Tinadhana Sa ’Yo” by returning Himig composer SJ Gandia, while Rise Music artist JMKO gave an impeccable version to “Tabi Tabi Po,” about one’s willingness to wait for love written by Mariah Moriones.



Kiss N’ Tell, meanwhile, performed the song “Pahina,” about an unconditional love taken for granted, composed by the band members Joshua Ortiz and Aniceto Cabahug III. “Idol Philipines” finalist FANA, formerly known as Fatima Louise, interpreted Erica Sabalboro’s “Out,” a song with unique lyrics consisting of English, Tagalog and Bicolano words bravely addressing mental health.



KZ Tandigan rendered her enthralling performance to the globally-appealing dance-pop track with a distinct Filipino sound “Marupok” by composer Danielle Balagtas, while Sam Mangubat sang the power ballad “Kulang ang Mundo” by Daryl Cielo.



Two collaborations are also part of the latest Himig edition. Jeremy G and Kyle Echarri teamed up in an ode to dismal relationships “Kahit na Masungit,” written by brothers John Francis and Jayson Franz Pasicolan. Moira dela Torre and Agsunta performed “Kahit Kunwari Man Lang,” a song inspired by a true story of an unlabeled relationship written by David Mercado.



Juris gave her heartwarming rendition to Jabez Orara’s “Ika’y Babalik Pa Ba,” which talks about the excitement of coming back to a failed relationship. Meanwhile, Kenneth Reodica’s entry “Ang Hirap Maging Mahirap,” inspired by people fighting for their everyday lives, was performed by Davey Langit featuring Kritiko.



Janine Berdin, featuring composer Joanna Ang, interpreted a Visayan song of healing and hope called “Bulalakaw,” while Zild sang the '80s-inspired electropop track “Ibang Planeta” by another returning songwriter, Dan Tanedo, who composed last year’s winning entry “Mabagal.”



These 12 songs are vying to win various special awards and be hailed as the competition’s Best Song.



The Himig songwriting competition has made its mark throughout the years, bringing out the best of OPM through remarkable musical compositions from Filipinos all over the world. ABS-CBN Music continues the legacy of Himig Handog, which is the longest-running song festival in the Philippines and the region’s biggest global multimedia songwriter festival that started in the year 2000.

The Himig 11th Edition album is now available on all digital streaming platforms worldwide.

The album is over-all produced by ABS-CBN Music creative director Jonathan Manalo, notably a champion of Himig Handog in 2001.



The lyric videos of #Himig11thEdition are now on Star Music’s YouTube channel.

Related video: