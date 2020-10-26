Himig Handog 2020: Who’s singing which entry

Moira dela Torre, KZ Tandingan, Juris, and Janine Berdin are among this year’s Himig interpreters. Instagram

MANILA — Moira dela Torre, KZ Tandingan, Juris, and Janine Berdin are some of the singers who have been tapped to interpret entries in this year’s Himig Handog competition, organizers revealed over the weekend.

As in previous editions, Himig 2020 has assembled popular and upcoming hitmakers to lend their voice to 12 fresh songs about love from Filipino composers across the country (and one overseas).

Moira will be joined by Agsunta in interpreting “Kahit Kunwari Lamang,” composed by David Mercado; while KZ Tandingan will give her unique take on “Marupok” by Danielle Balagtas.

Berdin will sing with Joanna Ang the latter’s composition, “Bulalakaw.” Meanwhile, Juris will perform Jabez Orara’s “Ika’y Babalik Pa ba.”

Kenneth Reodica’s “Ang Hirap Maging Mahirap” will be interpreted by Davey Langit and Kritiko; and Dan Tañedo’s “Ibang Planeta” will be brought to life by Zild of IV of Spades.

Jeremy G and Kyle Echarri are also set to perform a composition by John Francis and Jayson Franz, titled “Kahit Na Masungit”; while Sam Mangubat will make a rendition of “Kulang ang Mundo” by Daryl Cielo.

Erica Sabalboro’s “Out” will have an interpreter in Fana, and Joshua Ortiz and Aniceto Cabahug’s “Pahina” will be performed by Kiss N’ Tell.

Zephanie has been tapped to sing “Tinadhana Sa ‘Yo” by SJ Gandia, while JMKO is lined up to bring flavor to “Tabi Tabi Po” by Mariah Moriones.

Himig 2020 is the 11th edition of the popular songwriting competition by ABS-CBN. Over the years since it was first held in 2000, the contest has produced several hits, including “Kung Ako Na Lang Sana,” “Anong Nangyari Sa Ating Dalawa,” “Mahal Ko o Mahal Ako,” and most recently, “Mabagal,” among others.

The schedule of Himig 2020’s grand finals has yet to be announced.