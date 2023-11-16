Here's how you can score tickets for 2023 Asia Artist Awards

K-pop acts Seventeen BSS and NewJeans, who are among those who will attend the 2023 Asia Artist Awards in the Philippines. Photo from artists' Facebook pages

The excitement surrounding the Asia Artist Awards (AAA) continues to grow now that the star-studded event, set to take place at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan, is only less than a month away.

Some of the biggest names in Asian entertainment, mostly from the K-pop and K-drama industries, are scheduled to fly to the Philippines to grace the December 14 event.

They include musical acts such as Seventeen BSS, Lim Young-woong, AKMU, Stray Kids, The Boyz, ITZY, NewJeans and Le Sserafim as well as actors like Kim Seon-ho, Ahn Hyo-seop, Kim Sejeong, Lee Junho and Kim Young-dae.

Local talents gracing the AAA include P-pop sensation SB19, South Korea-based Filipino act HORI7ON, comedian Melai Cantiveros, and phenomenal love team Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla.

Smart Communications has announced it is offering subscribers a chance to score tickets to the highly anticipated event.

"All roads lead to the AAA this December, and as always, we at Smart want to give our subscribers the biggest fan service by bringing them closer to their favorite Asian idols," said Lloyd Manaloto, First Vice President and Head of Prepaid and Content at Smart.

Subscribers can secure AAA tickets by redeeming their points on the Smart App. They can follow the following steps from Nov. 16 to 17:

Download and then log in on the Smart App

Tap My Rewards and choose the Asia Artist Awards (AAA) ticket you want to redeem with your points

Wait for the confirmation message then head to the Smart Booth at SM Megamall B in Mandaluyong from Nov. 25 to 26, 2023 to claim your ticket. Be ready to present your redemption notification and your active subscription to Power All 149 on the Smart App.

Subscribers may also get tickets by activating a Smart Prepaid eSIM and topping up with Magic Data+ 749 packages. To do this, subscribers may follow these steps:

Purchase and activate your Smart Prepaid eSIM (Digital or Carded)

Go to the Smart Store at SM Megamall B in Mandaluyong on November 25 to 26, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Present proof of your active Smart Prepaid eSIM and availment of Magic Data+ 749 on the Smart App; The required number of Magic Data+ 749 availments varies depending on your preferred ticket

The AAA recognizes outstanding achievements in music, television and film industry. This year's edition will be co-produced by media outlet StarNews Korea, TONZ Entertainment, and local promoter PULP Live World.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.