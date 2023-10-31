Home  >  Entertainment

2023 Asia Artist Awards: Seat plan, ticket prices

Jaehwa Bernardo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 31 2023 05:33 PM | Updated as of Oct 31 2023 06:16 PM

Poster for the 2023 Asia Artist Awards. Photo from PULP Live World's Facebook page
The long wait is over, Hallyu fans! The ticket prices and seat plan for the 2023 Asia Artist Awards, which will take place in the Philippines, have been released on Tuesday.

On its social media pages, co-organizer PULP Live World published the seat map for the star-studded event, happening at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan on December 14.

The ticket prices are as follows:

  • LBA VIP - P25,000
  • LBA Premium - P20,500
  • LBB VIP - P17,500
  • LBB Premium - P15,500
  • LBB Regular - P13,500
  • UBA Premium - P11,500
  • UBB Premium - P7,500
  • UBB Regular - P6,500
  • UBC Premium - P4,500
  • UBC Regular - P3,500
  • UBC Generic - P3,000
Seat map for the 2023 Asia Artist Awards, happening at the Philippine Arena on December 14.Photo from PULP Live World's Facebook page
General ticket selling starts on November 12 through PULP Tickets' website, while a presale will take place for Metrobank credit cardholders on November 10, PULP said.

