2023 Asia Artist Awards: Seat plan, ticket prices

The long wait is over, Hallyu fans! The ticket prices and seat plan for the 2023 Asia Artist Awards, which will take place in the Philippines, have been released on Tuesday.

On its social media pages, co-organizer PULP Live World published the seat map for the star-studded event, happening at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan on December 14.

The ticket prices are as follows:

LBA VIP - P25,000

LBA Premium - P20,500

LBB VIP - P17,500

LBB Premium - P15,500

LBB Regular - P13,500

UBA Premium - P11,500

UBB Premium - P7,500

UBB Regular - P6,500

UBC Premium - P4,500

UBC Regular - P3,500

UBC Generic - P3,000

Seat map for the 2023 Asia Artist Awards, happening at the Philippine Arena on December 14. Photo from PULP Live World's Facebook page

General ticket selling starts on November 12 through PULP Tickets' website, while a presale will take place for Metrobank credit cardholders on November 10, PULP said.

