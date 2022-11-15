Host-performer Billy Crawford expressed his gratitude Tuesday after his winning stint in the French edition of “Dancing with the Stars.”

In an Instagram post, Crawford shared photos of the finale where he and his dancing partner Fauve Hautot were declared champions of the popular TV competition.

“It’s been a few days since we won @dals_tf1 but from the bottom of my heart thank you again @fauvehautot for your patience and your amazing talent. I am forever grateful to have worked with someone as dope as you!” he wrote.

Crawford also paid tribute to his fellow celebrity contestants, writing, “I love you guys and thank you for always being there to make things smoother than usual.”

The “Bright Lights” hitmaker thanked the production and creative teams behind the show, mentioning specific people who had an impact on his journey.

“To all the pro dancers who helped each other to give an amazing show to the French public, salut and respect to all of you! The judges, thanks for encouraging us that we could always be better no matter what the circumstances are!

“To all the public who voted for me and Fauve in the end, thank you!” he said.

Crawford concluded his message of gratitude by addressing his wife, actress Coleen Garcia, and mentioning his faith and his home country.

“My wife @coleen I love you, my family, never could’ve done it with out you guys sacrificing being here. Lord God, You are absolutely an amazing God! To my country who tries to follow updates on what’s going on even if it’s super early in the am.

“Thank you all for this experience as it will be forever imprinted in my heart. In the end, Hard work really does pay off! I will miss ALL of you tremendously. With all the love in the world, before the trophy, I have already won cause of the relationships we have built!”