MANILA — Billy Crawford won the latest season of “Danse avec les Stars,” the French version of the TV show “Dancing with the Stars.”

His wife, Coleen Garcia, announced the news on Instagram, posting a photo of Crawford holding his winning trophy.

"Words cannot express how PROUD I am of you, my love! Not just for WINNING this difficult competition, but for growing into the person you have become: a kind, humble man who works hard, dreams big for his family, shoots for the stars and makes sure to lift as many people up with him along the way," Garcia said.

"You are an AMAZING person, and I am soooo so blessed that our son gets to look up to you and have you as his Dad. You amaze me every time. I love you, and I’m SO HAPPY for you! You deserve all of this and more. 🤍"

Crawford and his dance partner, Fauve Hautot, advanced to the grand finals, after they got almost perfect scores of 39 and 40 for their semi-finals performances despite Crawford’s back injury.

In July, Crawford confirmed his appearance in the television dance competition.

Crawford is one of the hosts of TV5’s noontime show “Lunch Out Loud.”