Billy Crawford and his dance partner Fauve Hautot are advancing to the grand finals of “Danse Avec Les Stars,” the French version of “Dancing with the Stars.”

This after the pair got almost perfect scores of 39 and 40 for their semi-finals performances despite Crawford’s back injury.

As posted in one of Hautot’s fan accounts, the two apparently danced to Maneskin’s “Let’s Get It Started” and Snow Patrol’s “Chasing Cars.”

In an Instagram Story, Crawford thanked his co-hosts on “Tropang Lol” who wished him good luck as he and Hautot move to the finals.

“It's really a blessing but no lie, I'm super nervous! Thank you to the French public that I love very much! See you soon,” he said in French.

The former Kapamilya star is married to Coleen Garcia and are proud parents to their only child Amari.