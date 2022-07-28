MANILA – Billy Crawford is set to appear in the upcoming season of “Danse avec les Stars,” the French version of the TV show “Dancing with the Stars.”

Crawford himself confirmed the news in an Instagram update on Wednesday.

“I’m so excited to go back and compete on @dals_tf1,” he caption his post.

Continuing his caption in French, Crawford admitted that he is quite nervous about this new adventure but is looking forward to it.

“It's really a blessing but no lie, I'm super nervous! Thank you to the French public that I love very much! See you soon,” he said in French.

Crawford is one of the hosts of TV5’s noontime show “Lunch Out Loud.”

The former Kapamilya star is married to Coleen Garcia and are proud parents to their only child Amari.