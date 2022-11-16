Photo from ABS-CBN

MANILA – ABS-CBN Network has been recognized once again for its heartfelt and star-studded station ID.

During the 44th Catholic Mass Media Awards (CMMA), ABS-CBN nabbed the Hall of Fame recognition in the Best Station ID category after winning it for six years.

Six Kapamilya Christmas anthems were recognized by the CMMA in 2010 ("Ngayong Pasko Magniningning Ang Pilipino”), 2011 (“Da Best Ang Pasko Ng Pilipino”), 2012 ("Lumiliwanag Ang Mundo sa Kwento ng Pasko"), 2014 ("Thank You Ang Babait Ninyo"), 2016 ("Isang Pamilya Tayo Ngayong Pasko"), and 2021 ("Andito Tayo Para sa Isa't Isa").

Because of this, the Kapamilya network was elevated to the Hall of Fame in the category for making every Filipino family's Christmas more meaningful every year.

The award coincided with the recent release of its 2022 Christmas Station ID billed as “Tayo Ang Ligaya Ng Isa’t Isa” which has garnered over 5 million views in just three days of release on various social media platforms.

Aside from the Best Station ID award, three other works of ABS-CBN were awarded in the CMMA. The audio-visual feature on the Philippines' first-ever Olympic champion Hidilyn Diaz “Sa Likod ng Medalya” won the Best TV Ad (Public Service).

The rock trophy for the Best Secular Song also went to Kapamilya singer Angela Ken for her song “It’s Okay Not To Be Okay” which was co-written by ABS-CBN Music creative director Jonathan Manalo.

Meanwhile, Knowledge Channel’s “Ready, Set, Read!”, a video series aimed at improving English reading competencies among Filipino elementary students, received a special citation for the Best Children and Youth Program award.

The Catholic Mass Media Awards is an annual ceremony that pays tribute to organizations that promote values-filled content through print, broadcast, and social media.

