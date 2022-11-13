Photo from ABS-CBN Entertainment

MANILA – The lyric video of ABS-CBN's 2022 Christmas ID has crossed 1 million views on YouTube as of Sunday noon, or less than two days since its release.

The “Tayo Ang Ligaya Ng Isa’t Isa” lyric video, which premiered on Youtube on Friday night, has also earned millions of views already on the ABS-CBN News Facebook account since its simultaneous release on Friday night.

Songwriter Jonathan Manalo, who provided music to the Kapamilya's latest Christmas anthem, expressed gratitude late Friday night as he shared that the video's views on the ABS-CBN News Facebook account had hit 1 million "in just 3hours".

“Grabe ito na yung pinkaaantay na Christmas Id station ng ABS CBN. Iba talaga ang gawang kapamilya super ganda at tagos talaga sa puso, super gagaling pa ng mga singers kaya talaga buhay na buhay talaga every year ang Christmas Station nila,” a Kapamilya fan said in the comment section on YouTube.

“I'm Muslim pero ramdam ko pagkakaisa Ng pilipino pag naririnig ko Ito'ng CSID,” another netizen added.

The newest Christmas ID is performed by Kapamilya A-list stars including Sharon Cuneta, Regine Velasquez, Anne Curtis, and the tandem of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla.

Sarah Geronimo, Piolo Pascual, KZ Tandingan, Jed Madela, Erik Santos, Morissette, Martin Nievera, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Ogie Alcasid, Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano, Angeline Quinto, Jolina Magdangal, Melai Cantiveros, and Moira dela Torre were also part of the all-star recording.

Chito Miranda, Joshua Garcia, Francine Diaz, Seth Fedelin, Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano, KD Estrada, Alexa Ilacad, Darren Espanto, AC Bonifacio, and "Darna" stars Jane de Leon and Janella Salvador also lent their voices to the inspirational tune.

The track about giving thanks was written by Robert Labayen, vice president of creative Communications management division for ABS-CBN, and arranged by Tommy Katigbak.

"Tayo ang Ligaya ng Isa't Isa" follows "Andito Tayo Para sa Isa't Isa" as ABS-CBN's slogan launched during the Christmas season.

The annual holiday IDs of ABS-CBN have become a pop culture phenomenon, with its tunes and themes becoming Christmas staples for Filipinos here and overseas.

