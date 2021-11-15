Albie Casiño turns emotional after watching his housemate Anji Salvacion’s reaction to his eviction. ABS-CBN

MANILA — Actor Albie Casiño was in tears as he watched the reaction of his “Pinoy Big Brother” (PBB) housemate, singer Anji Salvacion, to his eviction over the weekend.

Casiño was evicted from the reality show last Saturday, November 13. Salvacion was among his fellow nominees for eviction, along with Alexa Ilacad and KD Estrada.

In the episode on Sunday, the housemate’s reactions to Casiño’s exit were shown. In particular, Salvacion broke down in tears, hugging Casiño, shortly before he was made to leave the house. She couldn’t stop crying well after Casiño had already left.

As the guest in the gap show “Kumulitan,” which airs during commercial breaks on Kapamilya Online Live and Kumu, Casiño was able to watch that entire portion of the episode on Sunday.

Casiño, who was visibly emotional, was asked by hosts Sky Quizon and Lou Yanong to share his thoughts.

“Nami-miss ko si Anji,” he said. “I wasn’t event sad last night.”

Recalling what he had told Salvacion before his eviction, Casiño said, “Nagawa ko na ‘yung kailangan ko gawin dito sa bahay, so para sa inyo talaga ‘to.”

“Nasaktan lang ako noong nakita ko ‘yung reaction ni Anji after,” he added. “Unang-una, if I’m being honest, I’m really happy na ako ang nauna sa kanila.”

Casiño went on to explain his goal in joining “PBB” — to introduce himself to viewers as a person, beyond being an actor.

“Kahit paano, stable na ‘yung career ko as an artista. I just wanted to show… My purpose going inside ‘PBB’ was to show people who I really was. People kind of just know me for the scandals before, or the people I portray on TV,” he said.

“It’s different. I just wanted to show everyone, me. The good, the bad. I guess I was able to do that,” Casiño said.

Casiño was the second celebrity housemate to be evicted, following MMA fighter John Adajar. The actor stayed for a total of 17 days.

Casiño’s stint was marked by his candid discussion of living with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder or ADHD, which manifested through his short temper, among other symptoms.

Casiño’s symptoms and means of coping were explained by “PBB’s” in-house psychologist-psychiatrist Randy Dellosa, to educate viewers about the condition.