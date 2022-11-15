Photos from Liza Soberano's Instagram account

Even actress Liza Soberano does not want to be a victim of bad luck in the next two years.

This as Soberano joined many netizens in an Instagram challenge by posting an old picture to avoid experiencing unfortunate events in the next couple of years.

The actress shared her photo through her Instagram Story which many fans reposted on different social media platforms.

Soberano has appeared to be busy with her career abroad as she continues to interact with international stars with former Super Junior-M member Henry Lau as the latest one.

Her meeting with Lau drew cheers from netizens, with some teasing the actress for seeing many international artists since moving to James Reid’s talent agency.

“Sumosobra ka na talaga,” a fan jokingly commented.

Soberano, 24, has been pursuing collaborations and other work engagements in the US in recent months.

She notably just finished filming her Hollywood film debut “Lisa Frankenstein,” where she stars alongside Cole Sprouse and Kathryn Newton.

The actress also graced the Los Angeles premiere of Harry Styles' “My Policeman” early this month.

RELATED VIDEO