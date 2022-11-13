MANILA – Actress Liza Soberano has continued to interact with international stars as she recently met former Super Junior-M member Henry Lau.

Soberano took to Instagram to share her meeting with Henry, who is a Canadian singer but is based in South Korea.

“TikToks and fun conversations at casa @carelessph,” she said.

Not only did they strike for poses, the two artists also joined the TikTok bandwagon, doing a video to the tune of “Low” by Flo Rida.

Lau joined Super Junior-M in 2008 before going solo in 2013. He was also the man behind “It’s You”, which became one of the most streamed South Korean OSTs.

Soberano’s meeting with Lau drew cheers from netizens, with some teasing the actress for seeing many international artists since she jumpshipped with James Reid’s talent agency.

“Sumosobra ka na talaga,” a fan jokingly commented.

Soberano, 24, and Reid, 29, have been pursuing collaborations and other work engagements in the US in recent months.

She notably just finished filming her Hollywood film debut “Lisa Frankenstein,” where she stars alongside Cole Sprouse and Kathryn Newton.

The two Filipino actors also graced the Los Angeles premiere of “My Policeman” early this month.



