Harry Styles coming back to PH for concert

British singer Harry Styles is coming back to the Philippines next year for a concert.

According to an announcement made by Live Nation Philippines on Tuesday, Styles will be holding his show at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan on March 14, 2023.

The show will be part of his Love on Tour concert series.

Pre-sale tickets will start on November 23 at 12 p.m.

Aside from the Philippines, Styles will also be making stops in Bangkok, Singapore, Tokyo and Seoul.

Just recently, Styles had to postpone his sold-out shows at the Kia Forum in Inglewood just hours before he was supposed to the take the stage of the arena.

In an Instagram Story, Styles said he feels devastated that he could not go on with the concert because of an ongoing flu.

Styles’ shows on Nov. 5, 6, and 7 were rescheduled to Jan. 26, 27, and 29, 2023, while all his other shows will play as planned.

Styles’ Love on Tour series is in support of "Harry’s House.” He has broken new records with the release of his third studio album, which debuted in the top spot of the Billboard 200 chart with 521,500 units in consumption. His past two albums also peaked at No. 1.

This extends his record as the first U.K. male artist to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with their first three albums and the biggest sales week for a solo U.K. male artist’s album since Nielsen Music began electronically tracking sales data in 1991.