Down with flu, Harry Styles postpones sold out shows in LA

Harry Styles postponed his sold-out shows at the Kia Forum in Inglewood just hours before he was supposed to the take the stage of the arena.

Through an Instagram Story, Styles said he feels devastated that he could not go on with the concert because of an ongoing flu.

“Towards the end of the show on Wednesday I started feeling ill and l've been in bed with the flu ever since. I've been doing everything I can to be able to sing tonight, but l'm leaving the doctor now and I'm devastated that it's just not possible,” he said.

“Until very recently I haven't had to postpone a show due to illness in the 12 years l've been touring. I'm so sorry to do it, and if there was anyway I could do the show I would,” he added.

The singer continued, “I'm sorry this news is coming so close to show time, but it was my sincerest hope to be able to play for you tonight. know several of you have planned trips to LA to see the show, and it means the absolute world to me.”

Styles’ shows on Nov. 5, 6, and 7 were rescheduled to Jan. 26, 27, and 29, 2023, while all his other shows will play as planned.

“I can't wait to see you then, and I'm so sorry,” Styles said.

FROM THE ARCHIVE