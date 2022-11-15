Screenshot from ABS-CBN Entertainment.

MANILA — "Drag Race Philippines" stars Divine Divas graced the stage of the ABS-CBN noontime show "It's Showtime" on Tuesday.

In a sample performance, Precious Paula Nicole, Brigiding, and Viñas Deluxe performed Maymay Entrata's "Amakabogera" and danced with the audience.

Precious Paula Nicole was crowned as the first winner of "Drag Race Philippines" at the conclusion of the competition series. Brigiding and Viñas Deluxe placed 6th and 7th overall, respectively.

She bested 11 other drag queens after 10 episodes and various challenges where she clinched one for the “Rusical” challenge.

A week after the conclusion of the show’s debut season, WOW announced that “Drag Race Philippines” is renewed for season 2.

In an announcement, WOW also confirmed that the “Untucked” segment will be returning next season.

All episodes of “Drag Race Philippines” and its “Untucked” segment are available on WOW Presents Plus, HBO Go, and Discovery Plus.

The Emmy Award-winning original series has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens in the US and several overseas editions through the years.

