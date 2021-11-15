MANILA -- ABS-CBN's hit series "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano" released its new official poster featuring lead stars Coco Martin and Julia Montes as Mara.

The new season poster was uploaded on social media by show producer Dreamscape Entertainment on Sunday, November 14.

The characters of Martin and Montes finally came face to face in last Friday's episode “Engkwentro,” in which Cardo (Martin) and Mara’s (Montes) respective groups clash in the chaos of a gunfight, without yet knowing they have a common enemy.

Mara’s group has long been planning to ambush Don Ignacio (Tommy Abuel), out of vengeance for the massacre of their fellow farmers to evict them from their land.

Don Ignacio happens to be an ally of Lily (Lorna Tolentino), Cardo’s nemesis who has been plotting the downfall of Task Force Agila with Renato (John Arcilla) and Art (Tirso Cruz III).

The shootout takes place as Agila and Cardo are pursued by government forces, and during Mara’s ambush on Don Ignacio.

With their groups converging inside a mansion, Cardo and Mara point a gun at each other, as they figure out each other’s motives.

Montes’ casting as Martin’s latest leading lady is part of the ongoing sixth anniversary celebration of “Ang Probinsyano.”

Aside from Montes, OPM icon and screen veteran Sharon Cuneta is also set to join the ABS-CBN series.

“Ang Probinsyano” which aired its first episode in September 28, 2015, has enjoyed enduring popularity, from being the undisputed No. 1 TV show in the Philippines via the since-shuttered ABS-CBN Channel 2, to being a record-breaker in terms of live viewership on YouTube.



“Ang Probinsyano” airs weeknights and is accessible across night platforms: Kapamilya Online Live, Kapamilya Channel, A2Z Channel 11, TV5, CineMo, iWant TFC, TFC, WeTV, and iflix.

