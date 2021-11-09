MANILA -- Sharon Cuneta’s Kapamilya teleserye debut is finally happening as she joins the star-studded cast of “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” the country’s’ longest-running action-drama series that recently marked its historic sixth anniversary.

To formally welcome Cuneta into the show, ABS-CBN rolled out the red carpet for her on Tuesday with ABS-CBN COO of broadcast Cory Vidanes, TV production head Laurenti Dyogi, Dreamscape Entertainment head Deo Endrinal, and “Ang Probinsyano” star, director, and creative director Coco Martin in attendance.

It was followed by a story conference where Cuneta discussed her upcoming role with Martin and directors Albert Langitan, Kevin de Vela, John Prats and Malu Sevilla.

News about Cuneta’s addition to the cast has been one of the most talked about and anticipated by Kapamilya fans, especially since the show has featured hundreds of stars in the last six years.

It is also one of the biggest highlights in the show’s anniversary celebration as it continues to deliver quality entertainment and important values and lessons, such as love for family and community, to every Filipino home around the world.

It remains to be seen whether Cuneta’s role will be Cardo’s (Martin) friend or foe.

It was only last week when “Ang Probinsyano” began to tease a “Mega” addition to their nightly viewing. Cuneta, whose acting and singing careers span over 40 years, is dubbed the “Megastar” of local showbiz.

Cuneta first stirred rumors of her involvement in “Ang Probinsyano” in August, when she re-posted a photo of lead star Martin with Julia Montes, who, at the time, had just been announced as Martin’s new leading lady in the primetime drama.

Cuneta has long wanted to collaborate with Martin. In June 2016, she expressed hopes of co-starring with the actor, saying she personally requested ABS-CBN executives to conceptualize a movie that would bring them together.

Meanwhile, “Ang Probinsyano” continues to achieve milestones in its sixth year as it became the first Filipino teleserye to livestream on YouTube, where it repeatedly smashed its own live viewership record, peaking at 162,831 concurrent viewers.

Through the years, “Ang Probinsyano” and its stars have also received over 100 awards from various award-giving bodies.

The legendary show has also enjoyed success overseas as it seen in other countries via Netflix and The Filipino Channel and its TV broadcast in Vietnam, Myanmar, Laos, Thailand, and 41 countries in Africa.

“Ang Probinsyano” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, CineMo, Kapamilya Online Live on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel and Facebook page, iWantTFC, WeTV, and iflix.