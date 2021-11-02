Sharon Cuneta and Coco Martin pose on the sidelines of the 2016 ABS-CBN trade show. Instagram: @cocomartin_ph

MANILA — Is screen veteran Sharon Cuneta joining “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano”?

This was the question of the iconic series’ avid fans on Tuesday, after it teased a “Mega” addition to their nightly viewing.

“MEGA-ganda pa ang gabi niyo,” the program said in a teaser, with “Mega” seen in gold.

In comments on the teaser, “Ang Probinsyano” followers were convinced that “Mega” pertained to Cuneta, with many tagging the actress’ social media accounts and expressing excitement with her possible role in the series.

Cuneta, whose acting and singing careers span over 40 years, is dubbed the “Megastar” of local showbiz.

Sa pagpapatuloy ng ika-6 na anibersaryo ng #FPJsAngProbinsyano siguradong MEGAganda pa ang gabi niyo! ⭐️ Abangan! pic.twitter.com/EsrQXN4BW5 — Dreamscape Entertainment (@DreamscapePH) November 2, 2021

Cuneta first stirred rumors of some involvement in “Ang Probinsyano” in August, when she re-posted a photo of lead star Coco Martin with Julia Montes. At the time, the latter had just been announced as Martin’s new leading lady in the primetime drama.

If Cuneta is indeed joining “Ang Probinsyano,” it would mark her first-ever teleserye in ABS-CBN. Her decades with the network have seen her mostly as a singer, host, or judge in various programs.

The “Mega” addition to “Ang Probinsyano” is part of the ongoing sixth anniversary celebration of the series, which is now the longest-running weekday drama series in the country.

Cuneta has long wanted to collaborate with Martin. In June 2016, she expressed hopes of co-starring with the actor, saying she personally requested ABS-CBN executives to conceptualize a movie that would bring them together.