MANILA — The characters of Coco Martin and Julia Montes finally came face to face in the Friday episode of “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.”

In the episode titled “Engkwentro,” Cardo (Martin) and Mara’s (Montes) respective groups clash in the chaos of a gunfight, without yet knowing they have a common enemy.

Mara’s group has long been planning to ambush Don Ignacio (Tommy Abuel), out of vengeance for the massacre of their fellow farmers to evict them from their land.

Don Ignacio happens to be an ally of Lily (Lorna Tolentino), Cardo’s nemesis who has been plotting the downfall of Task Force Agila with Renato (John Arcilla) and Art (Tirso Cruz III).

The shootout takes place as Agila and Cardo are pursued by government forces, and during Mara’s ambush on Don Ignacio.

With their groups converging inside a mansion, Cardo and Mara point a gun at each other, as they figure out each other’s motives.

Montes’ casting as Martin’s latest leading lady is part of the ongoing sixth anniversary celebration of “Ang Probinsyano.”

Aside from Montes, OPM icon and screen veteran Sharon Cuneta is also set to join the ABS-CBN series.

“Ang Probinsyano” airs new episodes weeknights, and can be accessed via Kapamilya Online Live, Kapamilya Channel, A2Z Channel 11, TV5, CineMo, iWant TFC, TFC, WeTV, and iflix.