Darna, may ahas! Valentina to finally be introduced

MANILA — Watch out, Darna. Valentina is here.

After years of waiting, the actress portraying the superhero’s snake-haired nemesis will finally be introduced this weekend.

ABS-CBN on Monday teased that “The Valentina Reveal” will happen on Friday, November 19, with a video showing the details of a snake scale, and with only hissing heard in the background.

The teaser was released on the same day “Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV Series” started rolling its cameras at ABS-CBN’s Hollywood-standard sound stages in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan.

The highly anticipated adaptation is helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Chito S. Roño, along with director Avel Sunpongco, under JRB Creative Production.

Valentina is the last role whose actor has not yet been introduced, following the cast reveal in early October.

Previously announced cast members joining Jane de Leon as Darna include Iza Calzado as the original Darna and Narda’s mother, Zaijan Jaranilla as Narda’s brother Ding, and Joshua Garcia as Narda’s romantic interest Brian.

Since the “Darna” project was first announced, various actresses have been rumored to be attached or at least considered for the role of Valentina, from the likes of Anne Curtis to Janine Gutierrez.

None, however, has gone on record to confirm being offered or being asked to audition for the character.