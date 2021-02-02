Millennial Valentina? Janine Gutierrez answers ‘Darna’ casting rumor

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA — As rumors of Janine Gutierrez’s transfer to ABS-CBN swirled in late 2020, so too did speculation of her supposed casting as the iconic villain Valentina in the Kapamilya network’s adaptation of Mars Ravelo’s “Darna.”

The first rumor did come true: Gutierrez, a showbiz royalty who cemented her status as an acclaimed actress last year with consecutive awards, signed with ABS-CBN in January.

The second rumor — that she will face off against Jane de Leon’s Darna as the superhero’s serpent-haired nemesis — has yet to find a clear answer.

On Tuesday, Gutierrez, 31, finally addressed the excitement surrounding the possibility of her portraying the millennial Valentina.

“It’s so interesting to me, kasi, of course, I’m a fan of Darna, I’m a fan of all the old films,” she told ABS-CBN News, during her first press conference as a Kapamilya.

Gutierrez recalled that as a child, she watched her grandmother, music icon Pilita Corrales, as Valentina in a movie. That film, “Darna: Ang Pagbabalik,” was released in 1994 and starred Anjanette Abayari as the superhero.

“Siyempre, flattered ako na nakikita ako ng ibang tao na mapasama sa ganoong klaseng proyekto. I don’t know, we’ll see,” she said.

Janine Gutierrez poses with ABS-CBN executives, as well as her manager Leo Dominguez, during her January 15 contract-signing with the Kapamilya network. ABS-CBN

What is certain, Gutierrez said, is that she is joining the Sunday concert variety show “ASAP Natin ‘To” as co-host, and will star in a teleserye by Dreamscape Entertainment (“FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” “The General’s Daughter”) in “the very near future.” She will also topbill a movie under Star Cinema.

ABS-CBN’s “Darna” adaptation is currently in development as a TV series, after the movie version helmed by Jerrold Tarog and also starring de Leon was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. Tarog is not directing the series, he has said, citing conflicting schedules.

It remains to be seen whether “Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV Series” will carry over some elements of the film script, if at all, and how its story will complement the big-screen adaptation’s.

Tarog and de Leon had finished 15 shooting days — good for a 40-minute rough cut of the film — when the project was put on hold.

Tarog has expressed hopes of resuming the film project, saying that that linked movies featuring other Ravelo superheroes, as well as a crossover, were originally planned.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC