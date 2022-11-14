MNL48 to stage Christmas concert at Music Museum

MANILA — MNLoves have more reason to be merry this Christmas, as MNL48 announced Sunday a holiday concert to celebrate the season.
Dubbed simply “MNL48 Christmas Concert,” the show is scheduled on December 15 at the Music Museum in San Juan.
MNL48 will perform “hits and upcoming songs” at the concert, according to the announcement. Ticket prices and selling will be detailed on a later date.
Among the recent hits of MNL48 are their versions of “No Way Man,” “River,” and “High Tension.”
Ahead of the Christmas-themed event, MNLoves can also look forward to the November “Seitansai,” or birthday celebration, of four of MNL48’s members — Gia, Coleen, Jamie, and Andi.
The traditional show will be held on November 17 at Teatrino at Promenade in San Juan.
Meanwhile, MNL48 captain Sheki is poised for her solo music debut in December.
