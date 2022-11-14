MNL48 to stage Christmas concert at Music Museum

MNL48 will stage a Christmas concert on December 15. Instagram: @mnl48official

MANILA — MNLoves have more reason to be merry this Christmas, as MNL48 announced Sunday a holiday concert to celebrate the season.

Dubbed simply “MNL48 Christmas Concert,” the show is scheduled on December 15 at the Music Museum in San Juan.

MNL48 will perform “hits and upcoming songs” at the concert, according to the announcement. Ticket prices and selling will be detailed on a later date.

[ #MNL48 CHRISTMAS CONCERT]



La la la la la la 🎄🎤)



Spend the holiday season with the members of MNL48!



Looking forward to be with you this holiday, MNLoves!



⏰ 2022.12.15

📍 Music Museum



Stay tuned for more info.#MNL48ChristmasConcert pic.twitter.com/pzlbs4bMHm — MNL48 (@mnl48official) November 13, 2022

Among the recent hits of MNL48 are their versions of “No Way Man,” “River,” and “High Tension.”

Ahead of the Christmas-themed event, MNLoves can also look forward to the November “Seitansai,” or birthday celebration, of four of MNL48’s members — Gia, Coleen, Jamie, and Andi.

Coleenfinity/Coco Fam, Jamieows, Giaverse, Andinatics what are you waiting for?



Give your loudest cheer for the celebrants as they show you their cute and cool performances!



📌 Again, this is a first come first serve event so don't forget to pre-register online!



See you! pic.twitter.com/4CzAiIVp5Q — MNL48 (@mnl48official) November 12, 2022

The traditional show will be held on November 17 at Teatrino at Promenade in San Juan.

Meanwhile, MNL48 captain Sheki is poised for her solo music debut in December.

