JKT48 and MNL48 share the stage during the recent "TikTok For You Stage" in Indonesia. Photo from Instagram: @jkt48

MANILA -- P-pop girl MNL48 recently performed at the "TikTok For You Stage" show in Indonesia.

One of the event's highlights is the collaboration of MNL48 and Indonesian sister group JKT48. The two groups joined forces and performed their version of "Koi Suru Fortune Cookie."

In an exclusive interview with Star Magic's Inside News, MNL48 member Sheki shared her thoughts about performing with her group abroad.

"Sobrang happy and honored po kami that we were invited po. Siguro dalawang Filipino artist lang po ang nandoon sa Indonesia that time kaya super ano po kami na, 'ah we represented our country.' Kaya super happy kami na na-invite po kami," she said.

"After two years ng pandemic po, ngayon lang kami nakabalik to perform internationally. Kaya naman super happy 'yung feeling na ganito, ang sarap pong balikan talaga," she added.

The captain of the group is also thankful for the support of their fans in Indonesia.

"Sobrang ganda kasi pagpunta namin ng Indonesia, talagang super overwhelming ang support ng mga Indonesian fans. ['Yung] Indonesian people grabe 'yung kanilang hospitality, 'yung warm welcome nila -- not just for MNL48 but of course 'yung ibang artists din sa Asia. Kasi hindi lang naman MNL ang na-invite doon," Sheki said.

"Pag-perform namin ay nakakakaba talaga. Nandoon ang kaba but that time, nag-enjoy na lang kami kasi ang lakas ng fan chants nila, like hindi sila nagpapatalo sa ingay talaga. Yeah, sobrang saya po talaga ng experience namin last time," she added.

MNL48’s latest stage milestone came within the same month as its latest "Handshake Event" where MNLoves, or loyal fans of the group, got to meet the members up close.

MNLoves can also expect new music from MNL48’s Sheki, who will make her solo debut in December.

