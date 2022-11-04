JKT48 and MNL48 share the stage during the recent TikTok For You Stage in Indonesia. Instagram: @jkt48

Here’s a heartwarming treat for MNLoves: MNL48 shared the stage with its sibling group from Indonesia, JKT48, performing back-to-back, then together, three of the international sisterhood’s hits.

The pioneering P-pop girl group joined their Jakarta counterpart in the latter’s home country, as guest performers in TikTok Indonesia’s For You Stage show last week.

JKT48 first took the stage with “Heavy Rotation,” followed by MNL48’s rendition of “No Way Man.” The two groups then joined forces for the Indonesian and Filipino versions of “Koi Suru Fortune Cookie.”

The bonding didn’t stop there, as JKT48 toured MNL48 in their own group theater.

“We would like to thank our dearest sister group, @jkt48 for their warm welcome and for taking care of us during our stay in Indonesia!” MNL48 said on it official pages.

“We are genuinely grateful for the friendship and time that you have shared with us!”

MNL48’s latest stage milestone came within the same month as its latest “Handshake Event,” where MNLoves, or loyal fans of the group, get to meet the members up close.

MNLove can also expect new music from MNL48’s Sheki, who will make her solo debut in December.