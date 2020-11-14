New ‘Blue’s Clues’ showcases ‘mano po,’ bibingka highlighting host’s PH roots

MANILA — A new episode of the Nickelodeon’s kids’ show “Blue's Clues & You!” is set to highlight host Josh dela Cruz’s Filipino roots.

The episode will see Dela Cruz, who is Filipino-American, getting a visit from his “lola,” played by Filipino-Canadian actress Carolyn Fe, to make “bibingka” with him.

He meets her by the door, a teaser circulating online this past week showed, and he greets her with a hug and a distinctively Filipino gesture of showing respect: the “mano po.”

You can check it out below:

We have an entire generation of American kids being exposed to a Filipino dude on TV, doing the “Mano po” to his Lola, & making bibingka. My kids are seeing their lives on TV. 😊🤎 pic.twitter.com/ds4zgdxOJ9 — E.J. Ramos David. Ph.D. (@ejrdavid) November 12, 2020

The episode is scheduled to air on November 20 in the US.

The teaser comes after Filipino culture got an unexpected share of the spotlight globally with Disney centering one of its Christmas advertisments on a Pinoy family.