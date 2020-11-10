Disney shares story behind Filipino-themed Christmas ad

Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Disney worked with cultural consultants in the Philippines to make sure that it is effective in showing the country's culture in its latest Christmas advertisement.

Through a statement released by its office in the Philippines, Disney confirmed to ABS-CBN News on Tuesday that the ad, titled "From Our Family To Yours," centers "on a family with Filipino heritage."

But it was quick to add that the characters "represent families from all over the world," consistent with the entertainment company's efforts to tell "authentic, culturally diverse stories for generations."

"We believe that their close bond and connection is relatable to all families," it said.

According to Disney, "From Our Family To Yours" was developed and produced by its in-house creative team in EMEA -- or Europe, Middle East, and Africa -- in partnership with Flux Animated Studios.

The team was led by director of brand marketing and creative Angela Affinita, whose personal experience with her grandmother served as the main inspiration for the three-minute animated film.

"The story was inspired by her (Affinita's) personal experience and her relationship with her grandmother. All content has been created locally in EMEA, but with a global audience in mind," Disney said.

"We also worked with cultural consultants in the Philippines to ensure that the references made to locations -- such as when we first meet Lola -- are as accurate and realistic as possible," it added.

In an interview with The Drum, Affinita said she considers Disney's latest Christmas ad as "a great reflection of the bonds between families."

"The ad for me is such a great reflection of the bonds between families. We all have unique traditions, especially at Christmas, so being able to draw on my own experience with my Filipina grandmother and the making of star lanterns to bring a level of authentic creativity is pretty special," she said.

"One of my favorite moments is when Lola hangs the finished lantern in the window, which recalls some wonderful memories for me," she added.

