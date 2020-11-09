WATCH: This Filipino-themed ad from Disney UK will usher in the Christmas spirit

Screengrab from Disney UK's YouTube page

MANILA -- Filipino elements figure prominently in the latest Christmas ad released by Disney UK on Monday.

Titled "From Our Family To Yours," the three-minute animated short film tells the story of a grandmother, her granddaughter, and the family traditions that connect them through the years.

The video begins in 1940, in a city lit in colorful Filipino star-shaped Christmas lanterns called parol. A young girl waits outside, on cobblestone streets resembling Vigan in Ilocos Sur.

Her father finally arrives, prompting the girl to do the "mano." The Filipino practice involves putting the hand of an elder to one's forehead as a sign of respect.

She is then given a Mickey Mouse stuffed toy, which she kept and passed on to her young granddaughter. Fast forward in 2005, the main character is referred to as Lola, the Filipino word for grandmother.

Now based in a snowy city, Lola picks up her Mickey Mouse toy and a sewing kit, and makes a parol with her grandchild. Years passed and the granddaughter grew into a busy woman, slowly turning away from their Christmas tradition.

This saddened Lola who, at one point, dropped the Mickey Mouse stuffed toy and went up to her bedroom after her granddaughter stepped out of the house instead of joining her.

Upon returning home, the grandchild slowly realized what she has done as she picks up the toy and reminisces about her bonding moments with Lola by looking at their framed photos in the living room.

She picked up a photo of the young Lola hugging the now-discarded Mickey Mouse stuffed toy as the scene transitions to morning.

The next day, a still visibly sad Lola comes down and was surprised to see the living room decorated with parols, bringing her back to her childhood in the Philippines.

Her granddaughter shows up and gives her a red box which contained her cherished Mickey Mouse stuffed toy, with the two sharing a heartwarming hug as they renewed their bond.

The text at the end showed that the ad is Disney's way of supporting the Make A Wish charity.

Watch it below:

