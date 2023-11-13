Fana revives Gloc-9's 'Love Story Ko'

MANILA -- OPM singer Fana has released her latest single "Love Story Ko," which was originally recorded by rapper Gloc-9.

The track under Inspire Music is now available on various music streaming platforms, while its lyrics video can be viewed on Star Music's official YouTube channel.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Composed by A. Polisco and Christian Martinez, Fana's version is produced by Jamie Rivera herself, who heads Inspire Music.

On Instagram, Fana promoted her single to all her fans and followers as she thanked Rivera.

Fana was a contestant of "The Voice Teens" season 1 in 2017 under the team of Sarah Geronimo but was axed in the "Knockouts" round.

In 2019, Fana also became one of the finalists of "Idol Philippines.

She released her debut single “Tawa-Tawa” under Star Music in July 2021.

Related video: