Fana proud of nephew for making it to 'The Voice Kids'

Fana and her nephew, Fabio Santos, in 'The Voice Kids Philippines' season 5 digital show. ABS-CBN

MANILA — Fana is proud of her nephew Fabio Santos,for making to "The Voice Kids" season 5, after passing the blind auditions in the show's pilot episode.

Santos was among the first batch of contestants to enter the stage of the competition, singing "Nosi Bala Si" by Sampaguita. He impressed Martin Nievera and became the first member of the concert king's team.

Asked for her advice, Fana told Santos how proud she is and said: "Sabi ko i-enjoy mo lang 'yung moment and sobrang proud kami as a tita at siyempre kaming family sa kanya. Enjoy niya lang and sing from the heart."

Fana was a contestant in ABS-CBN's "The Voice Teens" in 2017 under the team of Sarah Geronimo. She reached the "Knockouts" leg of the competition.

Santos' mother, Farha Lagueras, meanwhile said that Fana is very supportive of her son. "Sa pamilya po namin, halos lahat po kami kumakanta. As we all know sumali din po [si Fana] sa 'The Voice Teens' dati and very supportive po si Fana pagdating kay Fabio."

"Kasi kahit sa bahay kino-coach niya rin po si Fabio, ng mga kakantahin ni Fabio," she added.

Asked about his aunt, Santos said: "I like to be my Tita Fana and to sing for everyone."

“The Voice Kids” airs every weekend on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and iWantTFC at 7 p.m. and on TV5 (Saturday at 7 p.m, and Sunday at 9 p.m.).

