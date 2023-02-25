Fana's nephew kicks off 'The Voice Kids PH' season 5

Fana and her nephew, Fabio Santos, in 'The Voice Kids Philippines' season 5. Screenshot from 'The Voice Kids Philippines' YouTube channel.

MANILA — The nephew of OPM singer Fana kicked off the premiere of "The Voice Kids" season 5, as the show started on Saturday.

Six-year-old kid Fabio Santos from Quezon City was one of the first contestants to enter the stage of the competition series and sang "Nosi Bala Si" by Sampaguita.

His mother, Farha Lagueras, said that Fana is very supportive ofher son: "Sa pamilya po namin, halos lahat po kami kumakanta pero sister ko po si Fana. As we all know sumali din po siya sa 'The Voice Teens' dati and very supportive po si Fana pagdating kay Fabio."

"Kasi kahit sa bahay kino-coach niya rin po si Fabio, ng mga kakantahin ni Fabio," she added.

Asked about his aunt, Santos said: "I like to be my Tita Fana and to sing for everyone."

Santos impressed Martin Nievera and became the first member of the concert king's team.

Fana was a contestant of "The Voice Teens Philippines" season 1 in 2017 under the team of Sarah Geronimo and was axed in the "Knockouts" round.

Meanwhile, Summer Pulido, 8, from Pangasinan went to KZ Tandingan's team while John Matthew Bendoy, 11, from Bulacan made Bamboo turn his chair and became a member of Kamp Kawayan.

Tin-tin Marty, 12, from Zambales was the first three-chair turner with her impressive take on "Isa Pang Araw." She went to Bamboo's team, as well.

So far, here are the contestants who made it to the "Blind Auditions" of the show:

Team Bamboo

John Matthew Bendoy

Tin-tin Marty

Team KZ

Summer Pulido

Team Martin

Fabio Santos

“The Voice Kids” airs every weekend on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and iWantTFC at 7 p.m. and on TV5 (Saturday at 7 p.m, and Sunday at 9 p.m.).

