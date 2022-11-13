MANILA – Derek Ramsay turned to social media to express how much he appreciates his wife Ellen Adarna as they mark their first anniversary as a married couple.

“Thank you for changing my life. Thank you for loving me. Thank you for being who you are,” Ramsay said in a video clip he posted on Instagram.

The actor then went on to thank Adarna for granting one of his bucket list wishes.

“You gave me this beautiful gift that I am sharing with you. I’ve loved every single minute, every single second of this trip, of this journey with you,” he said referring to their vacation in Peru.

Ramsay noted how Adarna has remained truthful to her wedding vow.

“You did promise me last year, exactly a year ago, that you’d maintain to be the b**ch that you are and I did say that life is a b**ch and you end up marrying one, and I did. The number one b**ch of them all. And I love you so so much for being that b**ch,” he added.

To end his post, Ramsay said: “Again love, thank you. Thank you for everything. I love you so so much. Happy anniversary.”

Meanwhile, Adarna shared on her own page that she and Ramsay “got married again” on the day of their anniversary during their trip.

Ramsay and Adarna tied the knot in a luxurious mountain resort in Bataan on Nov. 11 last year, just months after they confirmed they were dating.

FROM THE ARCHIVE