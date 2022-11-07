LOOK: Ellen, Derek get cozy during vacation in Peru

Ellen Adarna turned to social media to share photos of her vacation with her husband Derek Ramsay.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Adarna shared how much fun they are having in their Peruvian trip.

“Day 1. #tourists @ramsayderek07 we need to learn how to be influencers in the wild. I need to train my husband to be an influencer in the wild photographer,” Adarna captioned her post.

In one of the photos, Ramsay and Adarna can be seen sharing a kiss, while the other snaps show them being sweet to each other.

Ramsay and Adarna tied the knot in a luxurious mountain resort in Bataan in November last year, just months after they confirmed to be dating.

