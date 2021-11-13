Photo from "It's Showtime" Facebook page

“It’s Showtime” began its month-long 12th anniversary celebration after the noontime program officially welcomed singer-songwriter Ogie Alcasid as one of its mainstay hosts.

After serving as a guest host last month in lieu of Vice Ganda, Alcasid is apparently staying for good on the show, where he flexed his comedic muscles.

He also received greetings from various Kapamilya actors, such as Janine Gutierrez, Lovi Poe, Ian Veneracion and his three kids, besides the other “Showtime” hosts.

“I've always been a fan. Sobrang excited ako at ng madlang pipol na madalas ka na namin mapapanood sa Showtime,” Gutierrez said.

Poe added: “Because of the wonderful energy that you give, I'm sure you are gonna be the life of the party.”

Alcasid turned emotional after watching the taped messages for him.

“God is so good. Last year, hindi maganda ’yung year na ’yun for all of us. Lalo na sa’kin. Namatay father ko. Minsan kasi may plano tayo, ’yun pala si Lord may plano. And He's full of suprises. Lord, nilagay mo ko rito. Pagsisilbihan kita araw-araw. Pasasayahin natina ng madlang pipol dahil nilagay nyo po ko dito,” he pledged.

Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez also delivered a funny yet moving speech for the noontime show as she physically attended the show.

“Maraming salamat for embracing my husband, welcoming him here in Showtime. Ang Showtime kasi pamilya po, buo na. Mahirap may pumasok na bago. It's hard to get along with everyone. Nung umpisa medyo natatakot ako kasi ang liit-liit na nga nito baka api-apihin,” Velasquez said.

But seeing how happy her husband was every time he went home after the show, Velasquez knew Alcasid would be in good hands.

“Ngayon hindi na ko natatakot kasi alam kong safe siya. Nakikita ko siya sa TV so wala siyang ibang pupuntahan,” she added.

The “Showtime” hosts also announced their official director Jon Moll, who according to Vice Ganda helped the show when it was facing difficulties since last year.

Meanwhile, the traditional groupings of hosts for the “Magpasikat” have also been revealed. Alcasid was paired with Vhong Navarro and hinted at guesting Velasquez in their performance.

Karylle, Kim Chiu and Amy Perez were the first to be grouped. Ion Perez, on the other hand, competed with Jugs Jugueta and Teddy Corpuz.

Vice Ganda jokingly expressed his dismay for having Ryan Bang on his group alongside Jackie Gonzaga.

“Magpasikat” is set for November 27.