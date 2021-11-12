MANILA — The mainstays of “It’s Showtime” are literally jumping for joy as the noontime show celebrates its 12th anniversary, with a vibrant pictorial marking the occasion.
Ahead of the kickoff of its “LabindalaWoah” celebration on Saturday, the ABS-CBN program released photos from the pictorial, with each host seen mid-jump.
To mark its anniversary, “It’s Showtime” will hold its traditional “Magpasikat” competition, where the hosts offer spectacular performances with winnings going to their chosen beneficiaries.
That’s happening on November 27.
Meanwhile, the heartwarming pageant for moms, “Reina ng Tahanan,” is nearing its finale. A wildcard week will be held starting November 15, before the grand finals on November 20.
The following week will then see the comeback of “Tawag ng Tanghalan” for its sixth season on November 22.
“It’s Showtime” airs weekdays and Saturdays via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, Jeepney TV, and iWant TFC.