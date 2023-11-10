Ronnie Liang continues Project Ngiti Foundation

MANILA -- Singer Ronnie Liang continues to help children who suffer from lip and cleft palate conditions through his Project Ngiti Foundation, Inc., which he established in 2022.

Liang announced that an additional 1,000 children will benefit from Project Ngiti, which has earned support from various corporate entities since its inception. He made the announcement at an event at Lucky Chinatown mall.

"Our foundation is dedicated to providing these children with complimentary surgeries, inclusive of transportation and essential post-operative medication. We have established partnerships with hospitals where consultations precede the surgical procedures. I would like to extend my gratitude to Lucky Chinatown mall for their recent support," Liang said.

"With nearly 1,000 children eagerly anticipating life-changing surgeries, this collaboration marks a significant milestone. Through our collective efforts, we are now able to extend our assistance to an additional 20 children, ensuring they receive these transformative surgeries free of charge, just in time for the festive Christmas season," he added.



Liang is best known for his single "Ngiti."

“Hindi ko naman akalain na maraming buhay na mababago dahil sa song na ito. It was just a song. At ngayon, isa na itong foundation — na nagbibigay ng ngiti sa mga batang mayroong lip and cleft palate,” he said.



"Our collaborative endeavors extend beyond the realm of medical interventions; they also cultivate an atmosphere of optimism and compassion. With each smile we bring to the faces of these children, we convey our shared belief that, together, we can conquer challenges and shape a brighter future."

He concluded his announcement with a Christmas message.

"As the holiday season draws near, we extend our warmest wishes to all those involved. May the Christmas spirit fill our hearts with joy, and may our partnership continue to have a positive and meaningful impact on the lives of these children."

