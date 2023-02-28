Ronnie Liang transforms smiles as he builds foundation for children with cleft lip and palate. Handout

MANILA – Several years back, singer and pilot Ronnie Liang rose to fame for his breakout hit “Ngiti,” which paved the way for him to make a mark in the local music scene.



In fact, “Ngiti” was used as the soundtrack of the ABS-CBN series "Hiram na Mukha'' in 2007 which featured Heart Evangelista and Geoff Eigenmann.

Today, the song has taken a whole new meaning as Liang becomes a hope for many children with cleft lip and palate with his latest project, the Ronnie Liang Project Ngiti Foundation, Inc.

The foundation was founded in 2022 and officially registered to the Securities and Exchange Commission just this month.

“We are changing lives here. Nagsimula ang lahat dahil sa hit song ko na 'Ngiti.' I believe the reason why God gave me that song is to really bring ngiti to children,” he said.

“It always touches me kapag nakikita ko silang bumabalik ang sigla at nagagawa nang ngumiti. Last year, successful ang operations. This year, maraming lumapit na parents.”

According to the singer, the foundation aims to help the children with their free surgery including transportation and maintenance medicine. Liang said they have tied up with hospitals where the consultation takes place before the operation.

“Marami rin akong natatanggap na messages from parents sa official Facebook page ng Ronnie Liang Project Ngiti Foundation, Inc, thanking me dahil nakaka-ngiti na nang maayos ang kanilang mga anak,” he continued.

Liang said he realized that the true purpose of his music is to touch and transform lives.

“Before this pa naman, I’ve been helping children with cancer. I believe for 15 years na. Ginagawa ko ang pagtulong sa mga batang may kanser tuwing birthday ko, January. That’s my way of giving back,” he said.

“I don’t know for how long I will be here in the entertainment industry but I know in my heart wherever I will go and whatever happens to me I have made a little difference in the lives of those children,” Liang ended.

Liang recently released a new song titled “Kailangan Kong Gawin” under RL Music. He also staged a successful private concert at Solano Hotel. The proceeds of which were directly handed to his foundation.

