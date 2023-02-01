MANILA -- Singer and actor Ronnie Liang resumed his tradition of celebrating his birthday with the young cancer patients at the Philippine Children’s Medical Center.

On Instagram, Liang, also a licensed pilot, uploaded snaps taken from his birthday celebration with the cancer-stricken children.

"Thank you, Lord, for allowing this moment to happen. It was interrupted during the pandemic, but we have been doing this birthday project for more than 15 years, giving the children toys, food, and some medicines and supplements, aiming at a minuscule way to lessen the pain and the burden they are going through. Seeing the smile on the face of those children is priceless, and I just wanted to be a channel of God's blessings by using this God-given talent and opportunity to influence, inspire, and serve my fellow citizens," Liang wrote.

"I don’t know how long I will be here in the showbiz industry, but, at least I know in my heart wherever I will go and whatever happens to me, I have made a little difference in the lives of those children. And thank you to Philippine Children's Medical Center- Cancer Section Management for allowing me to celebrate my birthday with your patients," Liang added.

Liang launched his advocacy project dubbed “Project Ngiti" In April last year, in cooperation with the Rizal Medical Center, to help children with cleft lip and palate to undergo surgery.

Related video: